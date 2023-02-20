Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Midrand – up to R1.1Mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading Financial Consulting Firm is seeking a Degreed Senior C# Developer with strong Angular skills.

This is a fantastic opportunity to learn from the best in the business and is ideal for the Developer looking for long-term Career and Financial Growth.

Requirements:

8+ years’ experience coding in C#

Proficiency in Azure, Linux, Kubernetes, Docker, Shell, ASP.NET Core, Python, Angular, Git (DevOps CI/CD)

Machine Learning and Blockchain experience would be advantages

Scoping and budgeting of projects

Qualifications:

BSc Degree

The Reference Number for this position is FM56039 which is a Permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Git

DevOps

CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

