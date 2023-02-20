Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Midrand – up to R1.1Mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading Financial Consulting Firm is seeking a Degreed Senior C# Developer with strong Angular skills.
This is a fantastic opportunity to learn from the best in the business and is ideal for the Developer looking for long-term Career and Financial Growth.
Requirements:
- 8+ years’ experience coding in C#
- Proficiency in Azure, Linux, Kubernetes, Docker, Shell, ASP.NET Core, Python, Angular, Git (DevOps CI/CD)
- Machine Learning and Blockchain experience would be advantages
- Scoping and budgeting of projects
Qualifications:
- BSc Degree
Desired Skills:
- Git
- DevOps
- CI/CD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree