Senior Data Technologist at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

• Engage with business teams to understand project requirements.

• Supervise and perform database programming for new and existing projects.

• Provide project updates/support and metrics to managers/team members as required.

• Identify and develop sources of information by creating relationship with possible sources.

• Create own management tools to facilitate the information gathering process.

• Disseminate information requested (once it has been approved) as per agreed timelines and specifications.

• Ensure aggregation and utilisation of relevant data streams.

• Supervise the writing of scripts, stored procedures and functions for analytical procedures.

• Perform quality assurance tests for ensuring data integrity and quality.

• Resolve database problems, queries and error reports in an accurate and timely manner.

• Ensure planning and implementing of data integration and data migration activities.

• Plan personal work execution to achieve milestones of agreed deliverables.

• Provide valid inputs in database architectural discussions.

• Identifying process improvements for database performance, reliability, and stability; troubleshoot complex database issues in a timely fashion.

• Troubleshoot complex database issues in a timely fashion.

• Prepare database functional and design specifications.

• Test database systems and perform bug fixes.

• Maintain accurate and complete database programming documentations.

• Design models to detect anomalies in data based on project specifications.

• Apply diagnostic ability to see multiple relationships and make multiple causal links to determine the impact of multiple part chains on events in order to formulate a hypothesis.

• Provide mentorship / coaching and ensuring transfer of skills to colleagues.

• Be the technical reference to

• Ensure preparation of complex reports which contain possible inferences and conclusions for medium term planning purposes.

• Lead briefings and presentations with internal and external FIC stakeholders and clients.

• Perform any other data analysis as and when required.

• Develop data reports by mining big data sets and conducting complex analysis in order to provide insights that meet stakeholder requirements.

• Provide guidance to the team to understanding different relevant databases in order to effectively link it to the related analytical reports and crime under analysis or investigation.

• Ensure that any other data analysis requests are performed as and when required by management.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

• A relevant university degree or equivalent qualification in economics, statistics, mathematics, computer science, business information systems

• Quantitative skills, as evidenced by formal training in statistics, data mining, coding to develop models and relevant experience in utilising those skills in research and or an operational environment.

• SAS and or SQL Server certifications

• At least 8 years’ experience in the abovementioned areas of work and or with data mining/modelling/coding.

• Expertise in economic/transactional analysis and developing mathematical/or statistical models through coding and data mining.

• Knowledge of financial flows and particularly illicit financial flows and an understanding of illicit economy and criminal activities which generate illicit finances – an advantage.

• Advanced effective communication skills, both written and verbal.

• Confidence and credibility to persuasively interact at all levels within the organisation and clients.

• Advanced presentation skills

• PowerBI and other business intelligence software skills

• Programming Skills

• Prior knowledge to FIC systems and data structures will be an added advantage.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

• Data Architecture – Advanced

• Data Science and Tools – Advanced

• Data Quality – Advanced

• Data Literacy – Advanced

• Insights and Reporting – Advanced

• Data Requirements Identification – Advanced

• Data Collection and Analysis – Advanced

• Data Exploration – Advanced

• Data Visualisation and Presentation – Advanced

