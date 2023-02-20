Senior Data Technologist at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
• Engage with business teams to understand project requirements.
• Supervise and perform database programming for new and existing projects.
• Provide project updates/support and metrics to managers/team members as required.
• Identify and develop sources of information by creating relationship with possible sources.
• Create own management tools to facilitate the information gathering process.
• Disseminate information requested (once it has been approved) as per agreed timelines and specifications.
• Ensure aggregation and utilisation of relevant data streams.
• Supervise the writing of scripts, stored procedures and functions for analytical procedures.
• Perform quality assurance tests for ensuring data integrity and quality.
• Resolve database problems, queries and error reports in an accurate and timely manner.
• Ensure planning and implementing of data integration and data migration activities.
• Plan personal work execution to achieve milestones of agreed deliverables.
• Provide valid inputs in database architectural discussions.
• Identifying process improvements for database performance, reliability, and stability; troubleshoot complex database issues in a timely fashion.
• Troubleshoot complex database issues in a timely fashion.
• Prepare database functional and design specifications.
• Test database systems and perform bug fixes.
• Maintain accurate and complete database programming documentations.
• Design models to detect anomalies in data based on project specifications.
• Apply diagnostic ability to see multiple relationships and make multiple causal links to determine the impact of multiple part chains on events in order to formulate a hypothesis.
• Provide mentorship / coaching and ensuring transfer of skills to colleagues.
• Be the technical reference to
• Ensure preparation of complex reports which contain possible inferences and conclusions for medium term planning purposes.
• Lead briefings and presentations with internal and external FIC stakeholders and clients.
• Perform any other data analysis as and when required.
• Develop data reports by mining big data sets and conducting complex analysis in order to provide insights that meet stakeholder requirements.
• Provide guidance to the team to understanding different relevant databases in order to effectively link it to the related analytical reports and crime under analysis or investigation.
• Ensure that any other data analysis requests are performed as and when required by management.
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
• A relevant university degree or equivalent qualification in economics, statistics, mathematics, computer science, business information systems
• Quantitative skills, as evidenced by formal training in statistics, data mining, coding to develop models and relevant experience in utilising those skills in research and or an operational environment.
• SAS and or SQL Server certifications
• At least 8 years’ experience in the abovementioned areas of work and or with data mining/modelling/coding.
• Expertise in economic/transactional analysis and developing mathematical/or statistical models through coding and data mining.
• Knowledge of financial flows and particularly illicit financial flows and an understanding of illicit economy and criminal activities which generate illicit finances – an advantage.
• Advanced effective communication skills, both written and verbal.
• Confidence and credibility to persuasively interact at all levels within the organisation and clients.
• Advanced presentation skills
• PowerBI and other business intelligence software skills
• Programming Skills
• Prior knowledge to FIC systems and data structures will be an added advantage.
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
• Data Architecture – Advanced
• Data Science and Tools – Advanced
• Data Quality – Advanced
• Data Literacy – Advanced
• Insights and Reporting – Advanced
• Data Requirements Identification – Advanced
• Data Collection and Analysis – Advanced
• Data Exploration – Advanced
• Data Visualisation and Presentation – Advanced