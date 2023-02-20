Senior Full Stack Developer

Feb 20, 2023

Qualifications

  • Degree in IT. Computer Science

Experience:

  • 5+ Years of software development experience

Expertise required:

  • Full stack development
  • JavaScript/ES6/TypeScript
  • SQL
  • HTML5, CSS3
  • API’s & System integrations
  • Linux servers
  • LAMP stack
  • SOLID principles and Clean Code
  • Git
  • Azure
  • Serverless functions
  • Docker

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • TypeScript
  • API
  • Linux
  • LAMP Stack
  • Python
  • Perl
  • Azure
  • Docker
  • Apache
  • System Integration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

