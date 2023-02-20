Senior Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Qualifications
- Degree in IT. Computer Science
Experience:
- 5+ Years of software development experience
Expertise required:
- Full stack development
- JavaScript/ES6/TypeScript
- SQL
- HTML5, CSS3
- API’s & System integrations
- Linux servers
- LAMP stack
- SOLID principles and Clean Code
- Git
- Azure
- Serverless functions
- Docker
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- TypeScript
- API
- Linux
- LAMP Stack
- Python
- Perl
- Azure
- Docker
- Apache
- System Integration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development