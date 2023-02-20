Location: JOHANNESBURG (hybrid OR Remote work – would need to attend meetings and or functions at Johanneburg office several times per year)
Role: Senior MERN Stack developer
Company: Offering outstanding innovative Customer Insights solutions to large and small enterprises internationally. The company is experiencing unprecedented growth currently, and offer a very agile, dynamic culture where fun is paramount to their outstanding success. Teams and individuals collaborate to deliver outstanding results. They encourage initiative, creativity, and are super competitive within the market place, going for the WIN every day.
The Senior MERN Developer’s work will impact the code-base of the product in a meaningful way.
Requirements:
3 – 5 years as a MERN Stack developer
Developing web applications ( full stack development)
Tech stack:
Vue.js
PHP
Go
JavaScript, Node.js, HTML and CSS
Must have experience with Mongo databases with strong skills in SQL
Good command of ES6 – block-scoped variables, arrow functions, template literals, etc.
Knowledgeable in using development tools, testing frameworks and techniques (JIRA, GIT, Jenkins, TDD)
Web UI knowledge and best practice skills, with experience in React, possibly other front-end frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap/jQuery) a plus
Nest.js, Amazon AWS, Docker and microservices is a plus
NoSQL experience is a plus
Qualifications:
Diploma or Degree in computer sciences or any other related recognized I.T. qualification
(Experience in the field will be recognised and considered as a substitute to a qualification)
Responsibilities:
Solve complex performance problems and architectural challenges and Write “clean”, well-designed code
Design and maintain databases
Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary
Desired Skills:
- MERN Stack
- MERN Developer
- MongoDB
- JavaScript
- Full Stack development
- Node.js
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Shut down over festive season
- Group Life Cover fully covered
- training & development programmes