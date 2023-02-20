Senior MERN Developer

Location: JOHANNESBURG (hybrid OR Remote work – would need to attend meetings and or functions at Johanneburg office several times per year)

Role: Senior MERN Stack developer

Company: Offering outstanding innovative Customer Insights solutions to large and small enterprises internationally. The company is experiencing unprecedented growth currently, and offer a very agile, dynamic culture where fun is paramount to their outstanding success. Teams and individuals collaborate to deliver outstanding results. They encourage initiative, creativity, and are super competitive within the market place, going for the WIN every day.

The Senior MERN Developer’s work will impact the code-base of the product in a meaningful way.

Requirements:

3 – 5 years as a MERN Stack developer

Developing web applications ( full stack development)

Tech stack:

Vue.js

PHP

Go

JavaScript, Node.js, HTML and CSS

Must have experience with Mongo databases with strong skills in SQL

Good command of ES6 – block-scoped variables, arrow functions, template literals, etc.

Knowledgeable in using development tools, testing frameworks and techniques (JIRA, GIT, Jenkins, TDD)

Web UI knowledge and best practice skills, with experience in React, possibly other front-end frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap/jQuery) a plus

Nest.js, Amazon AWS, Docker and microservices is a plus

NoSQL experience is a plus

Qualifications:

Diploma or Degree in computer sciences or any other related recognized I.T. qualification

(Experience in the field will be recognised and considered as a substitute to a qualification)

Responsibilities:

Solve complex performance problems and architectural challenges and Write “clean”, well-designed code

Design and maintain databases

Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary

Desired Skills:

MERN Stack

MERN Developer

MongoDB

JavaScript

Full Stack development

Node.js

Employer & Job Benefits:

Shut down over festive season

Group Life Cover fully covered

training & development programmes

Learn more/Apply for this position