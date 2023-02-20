Senior Project Manager

Our client, a large FMCG Company, has a contract vacancy for a Senior Project Manager. The position is based in Cape Town, but Hybrid working is possible. As the SAP S/4 HANA Project Manager, you will be part of the team who will develop, plan, and implement the SAP Global Template project at our client.

A relevant degree or diploma

A Project Management qualification or certification will be beneficial

Strong SAP S/4 HANA Project Management experience is essential

Strong general SAP and SAP project implementation knowledge is essential

Strong ERP knowledge and experience

5-7 years project management experience with experience in large, complex, multi-disciplinary projects and management of distributed project resource teams



Practical working knowledge of common project management methodologies, processes and toolsets (e.g. MS Project, etc)

Ability to standardize and facilitate workshops to determine business requirements, workflows, functional specs, interfaces

Establish the scope of the project, refine the objectives and define the course of action required to attain the objectives

Analyze and interpret project information for dashboard

Monitor and control the planned project work, and manage change controls

Develop and manage project documentation including but not limited to Project Charter, Project management plans, Project Schedule, Project Budget, Communication plans, etc.

Identify, define, combine, unify, and coordinate the various processes and project management activities within project teams

Ensure that the project includes all the work required to complete the project successfully

Facilitate and manage Steerco meetings and feedback to stakeholders

Ensure that project deliverables are aligned to quality standards and meet client expectations

Manage project budget

Ensure that the project will satisfy the needs for which it was undertaken

Organize, manage and lead the project team

Manage project governance

Manage project risks

Effectively manage all stakeholders

Identify and manage change management activities through relevant change management processes

Desired Skills:

Strong SAP S/4 HANA PM

SAP and SAP project implementation essential

Strong ERP knowledge and experience

5-7 years project management

Project Management qualification

Learn more/Apply for this position