Our client, a large FMCG Company, has a contract vacancy for a Senior Project Manager. The position is based in Cape Town, but Hybrid working is possible. As the SAP S/4 HANA Project Manager, you will be part of the team who will develop, plan, and implement the SAP Global Template project at our client.
A relevant degree or diploma
A Project Management qualification or certification will be beneficial
Strong SAP S/4 HANA Project Management experience is essential
Strong general SAP and SAP project implementation knowledge is essential
Strong ERP knowledge and experience
5-7 years project management experience with experience in large, complex, multi-disciplinary projects and management of distributed project resource teams
Practical working knowledge of common project management methodologies, processes and toolsets (e.g. MS Project, etc)
Ability to standardize and facilitate workshops to determine business requirements, workflows, functional specs, interfaces
- Establish the scope of the project, refine the objectives and define the course of action required to attain the objectives
- Analyze and interpret project information for dashboard
- Monitor and control the planned project work, and manage change controls
- Develop and manage project documentation including but not limited to Project Charter, Project management plans, Project Schedule, Project Budget, Communication plans, etc.
- Identify, define, combine, unify, and coordinate the various processes and project management activities within project teams
- Ensure that the project includes all the work required to complete the project successfully
- Facilitate and manage Steerco meetings and feedback to stakeholders
- Ensure that project deliverables are aligned to quality standards and meet client expectations
- Manage project budget
- Ensure that the project will satisfy the needs for which it was undertaken
- Organize, manage and lead the project team
- Manage project governance
- Manage project risks
- Effectively manage all stakeholders
- Identify and manage change management activities through relevant change management processes
Desired Skills:
- Strong SAP S/4 HANA PM
- SAP and SAP project implementation essential
- Strong ERP knowledge and experience
- 5-7 years project management
- Project Management qualification