Senior Project Manager at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

• Manage a portfolio of complex projects (programme) that span one or multiple lines of business.

• Manage all aspects of multiple related projects to ensure the overall programme is aligned to and directly supports the achievement of the organisation strategic objectives.

• Structure the business case for the programme and project concepts identified and conduct specific options/cost/benefit analysis.

• Define the Statement of Work and Specifications for the requested goods and services.

• Develop a programme charter and relevant project charters and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the programme and project vision and outputs/outcomes and benefits to be realised.

• Develop a detailed integrated programme/project plan using approved FIC project management methodologies and processes.

• Plan, organize lead and control the project efficiently and effectively that span across one or more business units.

• Manage resources, schedules, financials and adhere to stage gate quality and SDLC control guidelines throughout the full systems development life cycle.

• Drive the performance of the programme and relevant projects, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.

• Manage the programme/project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget.

• Integrate the various design components of the programme/project (process, people, technology dimensions).

• Apply the FIC’s project, business analysis, change management and ICT Solution Delivery Life- Cycle methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.

• Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level and other organisational governance forums as required.

• Provide a single point of focus for all programme/project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.

• Monitor, control and communicate programme/project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc) and communicating across the leadership.

• Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.

• Ensure efficient management of project resources by monitoring staff performance and complete performance reviews.

• Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.

• Perform project close out activities.

• Ensure that all aspects of a programme/project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.

• Apply the confirmed project/ programme governance structure with the appropriate controls and measures.

• Manages the project team/team leads, reviews and quality assures work of team/team leads, Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.

• Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed, and the project is delivered successfully.

• Understand interdependencies between technology, operations, and business needs.

• Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals while maintaining alignment with industry best practices.

• Manages external service providers. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.

• Develop, obtain approval and maintain programme budgets, ensuring that data is accurate and current, and assists with the consolidation of programme-wide monthly, annual and programme life budgets of approved, planned and actual expenditure

EDUCATION, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCE:

• An undergraduate university Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, ICT or business related discipline is essential.

• Postgraduate qualification in project management

• Postgraduate qualification or recognise course in programme management will be an advantage.

• Minimum ten (10) years of broad-based information systems and business project implementation experience

• Minimum ten (10) years of project management experience in the delivery of ICT based business solutions projects.

• Minimum ten (10) years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration

• Excellent experience in SDLC Methodologies, Agile, SCRUM, SDLC / Waterfall

• Business analysis experience desirable

• Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word

• Ability to organise, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives.

• Excellent communication, organization, time-management and leadership skills.

• Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.

• Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.

• Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development

• Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organisation.

• Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors.

• Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.

• Accredited PMP certification in project management an added advantage

• Change Management skills and the management of relationships with internal and external stakeholder.

