Senior Project Manager at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
• Manage a portfolio of complex projects (programme) that span one or multiple lines of business.
• Manage all aspects of multiple related projects to ensure the overall programme is aligned to and directly supports the achievement of the organisation strategic objectives.
• Structure the business case for the programme and project concepts identified and conduct specific options/cost/benefit analysis.
• Define the Statement of Work and Specifications for the requested goods and services.
• Develop a programme charter and relevant project charters and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the programme and project vision and outputs/outcomes and benefits to be realised.
• Develop a detailed integrated programme/project plan using approved FIC project management methodologies and processes.
• Plan, organize lead and control the project efficiently and effectively that span across one or more business units.
• Manage resources, schedules, financials and adhere to stage gate quality and SDLC control guidelines throughout the full systems development life cycle.
• Drive the performance of the programme and relevant projects, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.
• Manage the programme/project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget.
• Integrate the various design components of the programme/project (process, people, technology dimensions).
• Apply the FIC’s project, business analysis, change management and ICT Solution Delivery Life- Cycle methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.
• Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level and other organisational governance forums as required.
• Provide a single point of focus for all programme/project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.
• Monitor, control and communicate programme/project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc) and communicating across the leadership.
• Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.
• Ensure efficient management of project resources by monitoring staff performance and complete performance reviews.
• Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.
• Perform project close out activities.
• Ensure that all aspects of a programme/project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.
• Apply the confirmed project/ programme governance structure with the appropriate controls and measures.
• Manages the project team/team leads, reviews and quality assures work of team/team leads, Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.
• Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed, and the project is delivered successfully.
• Understand interdependencies between technology, operations, and business needs.
• Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals while maintaining alignment with industry best practices.
• Manages external service providers. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.
• Develop, obtain approval and maintain programme budgets, ensuring that data is accurate and current, and assists with the consolidation of programme-wide monthly, annual and programme life budgets of approved, planned and actual expenditure
EDUCATION, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCE:
• An undergraduate university Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, ICT or business related discipline is essential.
• Postgraduate qualification in project management
• Postgraduate qualification or recognise course in programme management will be an advantage.
• Minimum ten (10) years of broad-based information systems and business project implementation experience
• Minimum ten (10) years of project management experience in the delivery of ICT based business solutions projects.
• Minimum ten (10) years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration
• Excellent experience in SDLC Methodologies, Agile, SCRUM, SDLC / Waterfall
• Business analysis experience desirable
• Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
• Ability to organise, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives.
• Excellent communication, organization, time-management and leadership skills.
• Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.
• Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.
• Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development
• Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organisation.
• Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors.
• Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.
• Accredited PMP certification in project management an added advantage
• Change Management skills and the management of relationships with internal and external stakeholder.