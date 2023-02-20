Senior Python Backend Engineer

My client is looking for a Senior Back End Engineer in Python to build and maintain mobile

applications for most of their exciting projects. You will be required to work closely with the rest of

the talented team to reach the companies and clients objectives by using your exceptional skills to

craft beautiful code.

This is a fully remote role. Salary is up to R85K per month CTC, based on your current and

experience. Offices located in Cape Town. Open to SA and Non SA Citizens.

The Senior Back End Engineer will be responsible for building and maintaining the back end code of

projects.

Experience and Skills required:

6+ years coding experience

Python development experience

Degree or Diploma in IT

Key Areas:

Writing software in line with industry standards & design patterns

Debugging software for optimum functioning

Maintaining software & related repositories and databases

Managing projects

Keeping current with the development environment

Desired Skills:

Back-End Development

Coding

Django

Python

