Senior Server Engineer – adopting modern workplace solutions!
We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery and customer service! Most of the work will be Management and Maintenance of all Windows Systems, Virtual Platforms and Microsoft 365 Services.
The Company: Your partner in mobile device management, mobile endpoint security and modern workplace IT solutions.
The Position: We’re looking for a highly skilled Server Engineer to be based permanently in Isando. The pay range on offer is R30 000.00 to R40 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric
- Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial
- MCP, MCSE, MCITP or other related certificates – highly beneficial
- ITIL – advantageous
- Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID and fluent in Afrikaans
- 5+ years in a Senior Server Engineer role working in a multi-domain enterprise-level environment
- Attention to detail
- Mature individual with a strong ability to work independently and in a team
- Drive to meet Deadlines
- Someone who enjoys working within rules, set boundary’s and structure
- Committed and stable person
- Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest
- Customer service oriented
- Admin orientated
Technical Skills:
- Windows Server
- Microsoft 365
- Microsoft 365 endpoint Manager
- Skills with mobile device management – beneficial
- Mimecast
- Cisco Umbrella – beneficial
- Cisco Meraki – beneficial
- Fortigate
- VMWare or HyperV understanding
Responsibilities:
- Management and maintenance of all Windows systems, Virtual Platforms, and Microsoft 365 services
- Support Mimecast across multiple domains, which involves, troubleshooting mail flow and implementing and reviewing policies in line with best practices
- Understanding Virtualization technologies such as VMWARE or HyperV
- Manage and troubleshoot server and general networking.
- Knowledge of FireWalls such as Fortigate
- Strong focus on best practices and repeatable standardized processes
- Understanding of basic SQL administration and troubleshooting
- Manage server and endpoint patching
- Participate in projects with agreed policies, and procedures and ensure that all project deadlines are met
- Analyze vulnerability reports and address vulnerabilities found on servers and endpoints
- Installation of SSL certificates on Exchange
- Understand and manage FTP, sFTP platforms
- Ensure on-prem, Mimecast and Microsoft 365 are set up in accordance with industry best practice
- Experience with enterprise storage desired
- Coordinate the troubleshooting and the support tickets with external providers
- Develop and maintain technical and functional documentation for required systems
- Develop and maintain Standard Operating Procedures for relevant servers and systems
- Adhere to the control policy for any changes
- Make recommendations to management to improve systems and processes
- Stay abreast of the latest technology and work with Senior Manager on potential upgrades
- Execute duties in accordance with ITIL framework guidelines
- Must have an Infrastructure support background
- Experience with endpoint security
- 3rd line support to desktop team for complex problems
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- MCP
- MCSE
- MCITP
- Cisco
- ITIL
- Windows Server
- Microsoft 365
- EndPoint Manager
- Mobile Device Management
- Mimecast
- Fortigate
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric