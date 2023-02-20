Simulink Software Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Durbanville

ENVIRONMENT:

IF you are seeking a new challenge, an exciting opportunity to launch a career in the Automotive Software arena is open to a Simulink Software Engineer sought by our client, a provider of cutting-edge Engineering Solutions in Durbanville. Your role will include MATLAB/SIMULINK model-based software development, software verification and automated testing at module-, SIL- and HIL-level as well as developing test scrips for HIL test system. You will require knowledge of J1939 CAN communication and associated test tools/equipment and proficiency in Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

DUTIES:

MATLAB/SIMULINK model-based software development.

Software verification and automated testing at module-, SIL- and HIL-level.

Contribute to Simulink system simulation and plant model development.

Requirements management and traceability.

Test script development for HIL test system.

REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of J1939 CAN communication and associated test tools/equipment.

Computer literacy (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Advantageous –

Experience with Simulink Test, Simulink Real Time as well as Polarion ALM tools.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Integrity and honesty.

Good Written and Verbal Communication (English).

Good work ethic.

Hardworking, willing to go the extra mile.

Professionalism.

Work independently.

Excellent in task management.

Team Player (Work well in a team).

Ability to work under pressure and handle priority changes.

Have good problem-solving abilities.

Desired Skills:

Simulink

Software

Engineer

