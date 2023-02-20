Software Engineer (Low Code / No Code) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

As Software Engineer, you will have primary responsibility on application development to deliver ongoing operational and business initiative outcomes. You will also be providing software development technical expertise to support your team to deliver services and changes. You will have an initial focus in the company’s Corporate domain applications, covering various low code / no code platforms that deliver business outcomes in areas such as risk & compliance, sales & servicing.

You will be part of a multi-disciplinary technology team, and work closely with our customers (business, software vendors and partners). Within the team, you will be responsible on software application engineering and will participate in all aspects from design through to testing and implementation.

The key focus areas of this role are:

Deliver efficient solutions using low code: analyse business, systems, and workflow processes and come up with solutions that meet business outcomes.

Work with low code elements such as form builders, pre-built templates, drag-and-drop visual interface, entity builder, etc.

Support team to research and analyse internal business processes with the scope of optimizing and automating them.

Conduct testing of code and design using unit test cases to ensure configured outcomes meet the requirements of business rules and layout specifications.

Consult and update internal technical documentation, developers’ references, and knowledge sharing materials.

Triage and undertake root-cause analysis of support incidents and issues.

Identify, analyse, and resolve application issues.

Develop good understanding of the company’s Corporate domain applications.

Collaborate with product owner and team members to develop solutions that are fit for purpose and align to the enterprise strategy.

Work collaboratively with various internal and external stakeholders to implement and to deploy changes.

Knowledge acquired awareness and/or expertise

3+ years of experience in software development using low code / no code toolsets.

Intuitive about how an idea can be turned to an actual working application using drag and drop visual environment.

Solid experience with pre-built templates, drag-and-drop visual interface, entity builder, etc.

Good experience with SQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and general Web 2.0 techniques.

Good experience with programming concepts, such as conditions and variables.

Good understanding of data structures and integrations (e.g., API and file-based integrations).

Good understanding of change control & governance.

Good experience in Agile framework supporting CI/CD processes.

Industry / business knowledge of the Australian Insurance market (preferably with experience of General Insurance) is highly desirable.

Strong skills in configuration using packaged designer tools.

Experience with Salesforce, MS Dynamics, MS SharePoint is highly regarded.

Ability to explain complex solutions to less technical or experienced audience.

Familiarity with CI/CD toolset such as Azure DevOps.

Familiarity with modern work tracking toolset (e.g., Azure Boards, Jira).

Behavioural Competencies

Strong passion for low code or configuration driven applications with design thinking.

Able to respond to changing priorities and rapidly evolving requirements that may have a direct impact on services to users.

Strong communication skills with the ability to build rapport quickly.

Critical thinking, ability to challenge ideas constructively and suggest possible solutions.

Business-minded, pragmatic and result-oriented with sound data reasoning skills and the ability to ensure optimal outcomes are achieved.

Collaborative, flexible with a can-do attitude – team focus with the ability to show initiative and do what needs to be done to help deliver team commitments.

Ability to work collaboratively and productively with dispersed teams.

Ability to work independently as well as working well within a team and the ability to manage own workload.

Qualifications (Formal study undertaken and completed)

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or related Technology discipline preferred.

Low code application related certifications are highly desirable.

Desired Skills:

Agile

HTML and CSS

API

Azure Boards Jira

EngageOne

Javascript

Web 2.0 techniques

Salesforce

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client distributes a wide range of innovative insurance products through deep partnerships with some of Australia’s leading brands. Their core products are home and contents insurance, landlord’s insurance, motor insurance, pet insurance and SME insurance. Since they were established in Australia 1999 they have grown rapidly to become an established personal and commercial lines insurer in their local market, being recognised as Large General Insurance Company of the Year at the 2019 and 2021, with over 1.2 million customers and approximately 620 staff who settle over 1,000,000 claims each year.

The successful incumbent will support the Australia operations. Although working remotely, the organisation plans to introduce a hybrid model.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

retirement fund

3G allowance

gym

UPS Battery allowance

onsite clinic

