Software Tester – Gauteng Centurion

The main purpose of this position is to take responsibility for the testing of Software and Mobile Applications as well as the implementation of test methodologies and processes. This includes the compilation and creation of Test plans, Test Cases from the design Documentation.

Compilation of Test Cases. Document Test Results, Perform Execution Testing and defect reporting.

Develop and execute test plans to verify firmware upgrades meet operational requirements and technical specifications.

Ensure the execution of test cases is correct and document the process if new functionality has been added. Test Cases should always be updated when existing processes have been.

Execute Firmware Tests across various platforms and Product suite offering of the company.

Documenting defects in TFS, Jira, and re-testing previously failed test cases to verify fixes in a timely manner.

Testers are responsible for Completion Reports at end of every project as well as documented Test Results.

Interact with Developers to understand issues and replicate conditions causing the issues. Verify post development bug fixes.

Providing status update to Test Manager on Tasks.

Scope Effort and Update TFS Systems Accordingly.

Escalate risk Items to Test Manager.

The responsibility lies with the Tester to ensure the hardware assigned to him is in a working condition at all times.

They also need to ensure that they test with the latest firmware releases available. Their Test environment should be setup before they commence a project.

Compile Automation Testing – this includes designing, developing, and executing automated test cases from requirements (Automation Product to be specified by Company).

Enroll in at least 1 Free online Udemy DEVOPS QA Testing online courses and pass the Exam.

Gain knowledge and Experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.

To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s.

To complete any other task or duty that Management may reasonably expect of you within the given time frame