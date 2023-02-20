Software Tester – Gauteng Centurion

The main purpose of this position is to assure reliability of product in conjunction with product design and specifications and Test plans. The job entails providing thorough test coverage, based on project requirements and identifying reporting and validating defects.

Consults with the development and/or requirements team to coordinate and test applications.

Responsible for integrating and verifying subsystems in the base station platform to ensure the quality of platform load delivery.

Demonstrated Experience with testing database interfaces.

Test Execution Stage: Performing software integration and executing test cases, working with software developers closely to debug, troubleshoot and resolve problems.

Prioritise defects, Documenting defects in TFS, providing status to Test Manager, and the re-testing of previously failed test cases to verify fixes in a timely manner.

Regression-test previously tested functionality to ensure no breakage monitoring and tracking test progress to meeting delivery schedules.

Produces Test Completion reports and Test Results Document with every release cycle.

Very good at finding and solving technical problems with minimal to no assistance.

Strong Background in SQL, web services and HTML debugging.

Ability to write SQL queries in testing environment to conduct back-end testing and validation.

Write storyboards, participate in daily stand-up meetings and monitor Agile sprints, Risks should be escalated immediately to the Test Manager.

Report to management continuously

Write, design, and execute automated tests by creating scripts that run testing functionsautomatically in a DEVOPS environment.

Perform API tests using the following tools (Postman, SoapUI, Katalon) for automated checks.

Perform Exploratory Testing.

Understanding of Rest or SOAP protocols

To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s

To complete any other task or duty that Management may reasonably expect of you within the given time frame.

Qualifications and Requirements

Degree/National Diploma

Minimum 3 years relevant experience

B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science

ISTQB Test Automation Engineer or Test Analyst

Working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence

Working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)

Working with Git, Jenkins and API Testing

DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines

Design & develop features for build, test & deployment systems (from dev stage to prod)

Experience with Jira or C# Development Language

Desired Skills:

Jira

C#

AWS

Azure

Bitbucket

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

