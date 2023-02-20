Specialist Support Engineer

Feb 20, 2023

Specialist Support Engineer to join the team and work as a part of an integrated run and build department.
We have an opportunity for a Support Engineer – Specialist with one of our banking clients.

Requirements:

  • 7+ years of experience as a Support Engineer
  • Must have banking / financial services background
  • Rancher / Kubernetes
  • Gravitee
  • Jitterebit
  • Linux
  • MongoBD
  • SOAP Services
  • SQL (latest version)
  • Azure BD
  • DevOps and support experience

Desired Skills:

  • Support engineer
  • Rancher
  • Kubernetes
  • Azure BS
  • MongoBD
  • Gravitee
  • DevOps

