Specialist Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Specialist Support Engineer to join the team and work as a part of an integrated run and build department.

We have an opportunity for a Support Engineer – Specialist with one of our banking clients.

Requirements:

7+ years of experience as a Support Engineer

Must have banking / financial services background

Rancher / Kubernetes

Gravitee

Jitterebit

Linux

MongoBD

SOAP Services

SQL (latest version)

Azure BD

DevOps and support experience

Urgently forward CVs to [Email Address Removed] should you be keen and meet the requirements.

