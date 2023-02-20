Specialist Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Specialist Support Engineer to join the team and work as a part of an integrated run and build department.
We have an opportunity for a Support Engineer – Specialist with one of our banking clients.
Requirements:
- 7+ years of experience as a Support Engineer
- Must have banking / financial services background
- Rancher / Kubernetes
- Gravitee
- Jitterebit
- Linux
- MongoBD
- SOAP Services
- SQL (latest version)
- Azure BD
- DevOps and support experience
Urgently forward CVs to [Email Address Removed] should you be keen and meet the requirements.
Desired Skills:
- Support engineer
- Rancher
- Kubernetes
- Azure BS
- MongoBD
- Gravitee
- DevOps