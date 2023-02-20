SQL Developer

Responsibilities/Tasks:

• Develop complex T-SQL queries, Stored Procedures and Triggers.

• Assist in the design of the relational database architecture for new development projects.

• Develop new / alter existing SQL objects based off a set of requirements.

• Troubleshoot SQL objects that fail.

• Support the development team in troubleshooting application performance using SQL profiler and optimizing SQL queries or tuning indexing

• Service requests from business, which include changes to processes or ad hoc data requests.

• Develop according to set coding standards and processes.

• Collaborate with Business Analysts to define scope and goals, track milestones, decide priorities, and report regularly to team leaders and BA’s.

• Work with Business Analysts to identify and understand source data systems.

• Contribute to all phases of the SDLC process extending from requirements gathering and design to development, testing and deployment.

• Investigate and fix production issues.

• Develop and test extraction, transformation and load processes.

• Work in a very data driven environment and use data analysis skills to anticipate and fix bugs.

• Supporting production databases.

• Monitor production databases regularly or respond to any database issues by bringing down the database or taking the database offline.

• Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of database management systems.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences and/ or at least 4-5 years relevant experience as a SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment

Relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) will be beneficial.

2 years relevant experience as an Intermediate SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Experience working with security sensitive data (beneficial)

Desired Skills:

Java

SQL

XML

About The Employer:

Our client is backed by recognised and esteemed key associates such as the South African Revenue Service. Together their industry relevant experience is invaluable.

