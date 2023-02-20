Support Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Requirements:

Good knowledge of at least one scripting language (PowerShell, Bash, Python)

Experience with infrastructure as code (preferably Terraform or Ansible)

Knowledge of Web Services / Micro Services (REST)

Full understanding of CI/CD

Security-first mindset

Fundamental understanding of TCP/IP. DNS, SSL and load balancing

At least basic Docker exposure

Full stack application development experience is a strong advantage

Experience in the following technologies is beneficial: Service Fabric, Redis, Openshift, ASP.NET, .Net Core, Ra bbi t MQ, AWS, Elastic stack, Octopus Deploy, Team City, TFS, Git, Jira, Web API

Excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

JAVA

Openshift

CI/CD

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

