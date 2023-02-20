Support Developer at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
Requirements:
- Good knowledge of at least one scripting language (PowerShell, Bash, Python)
- Experience with infrastructure as code (preferably Terraform or Ansible)
- Knowledge of Web Services / Micro Services (REST)
- Full understanding of CI/CD
- Security-first mindset
- Fundamental understanding of TCP/IP. DNS, SSL and load balancing
- At least basic Docker exposure
- Full stack application development experience is a strong advantage
- Experience in the following technologies is beneficial: Service Fabric, Redis, Openshift, ASP.NET, .Net Core, Ra bbi t MQ, AWS, Elastic stack, Octopus Deploy, Team City, TFS, Git, Jira, Web API
- Excellent communication skills
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- Openshift
- CI/CD
