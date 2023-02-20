Support Developer at Reverside

Feb 20, 2023

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Requirements:

  • Good knowledge of at least one scripting language (PowerShell, Bash, Python)
  • Experience with infrastructure as code (preferably Terraform or Ansible)
  • Knowledge of Web Services / Micro Services (REST)
  • Full understanding of CI/CD
  • Security-first mindset
  • Fundamental understanding of TCP/IP. DNS, SSL and load balancing
  • At least basic Docker exposure
  • Full stack application development experience is a strong advantage
  • Experience in the following technologies is beneficial: Service Fabric, Redis, Openshift, ASP.NET, .Net Core, Ra bbi t MQ, AWS, Elastic stack, Octopus Deploy, Team City, TFS, Git, Jira, Web API
  • Excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • Openshift
  • CI/CD

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

