Our client is looking for a skilled UX Designer who will be responsible for making products more user-friendly and intuitive to attract and retain customers.

Requirements:

Relevant Diploma / Degree.

3+ years’ experience as a UX Designer.

Strong portfolio of design projects.

Experience with interaction design and information architecture.

Proficient in design software (e.g., UXPin, Balsamiq).

Knowledge of HTML / CSS, JavaScript

Advanced MS Office skills.

Good understanding of software systems and data products.

Mathematical aptitude and strong problem-solving skills.

Excellent IT and programming skills.

Excellent organisational, time and project management skills.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

An understanding of the latest trends and their role in a commercial environment.

Solution orientated.

Responsibilities:

Develop wireframes and task flows based on user needs.

Consider the human-computer interaction element of a design.

Run user testing of applications, software, and websites.

Define interaction models, user task flows, and UI specifications.

Use online tools, such as screen readers, to aid research.

Develop and maintain design wireframes and specifications.

Collaborate with Designers and Developers to create intuitive, user-friendly software.

Understand product specifications and user psychology.

Find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g., usability, fundability).

Develop wireframes and prototypes around customer needs & sketching ideas and designs.

Perform user testing within the product.

Conduct user research and testing.

Conduct concept and usability testing and gather feedback.

Create personas through user research and data.

Communicate design ideas and prototypes to developers.

Align to best practice methodologies.

Creating storyboards to reflect a typical customer.

Analyzing usage data and traffic patterns to determine functionality usability.

Desired Skills:

UX

Wireframing

Balsamiq

UXPin

Designer

Mockup

HTML

CSS

Prototypes

Personas

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

