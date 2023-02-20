Our client is looking for a skilled UX Designer who will be responsible for making products more user-friendly and intuitive to attract and retain customers.
Requirements:
- Relevant Diploma / Degree.
- 3+ years’ experience as a UX Designer.
- Strong portfolio of design projects.
- Experience with interaction design and information architecture.
- Proficient in design software (e.g., UXPin, Balsamiq).
- Knowledge of HTML / CSS, JavaScript
- Advanced MS Office skills.
- Good understanding of software systems and data products.
- Mathematical aptitude and strong problem-solving skills.
- Excellent IT and programming skills.
- Excellent organisational, time and project management skills.
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
- An understanding of the latest trends and their role in a commercial environment.
- Solution orientated.
Responsibilities:
- Develop wireframes and task flows based on user needs.
- Consider the human-computer interaction element of a design.
- Run user testing of applications, software, and websites.
- Define interaction models, user task flows, and UI specifications.
- Use online tools, such as screen readers, to aid research.
- Develop and maintain design wireframes and specifications.
- Collaborate with Designers and Developers to create intuitive, user-friendly software.
- Understand product specifications and user psychology.
- Find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g., usability, fundability).
- Develop wireframes and prototypes around customer needs & sketching ideas and designs.
- Perform user testing within the product.
- Conduct user research and testing.
- Conduct concept and usability testing and gather feedback.
- Create personas through user research and data.
- Communicate design ideas and prototypes to developers.
- Align to best practice methodologies.
- Creating storyboards to reflect a typical customer.
- Analyzing usage data and traffic patterns to determine functionality usability.
Desired Skills:
- UX
- Wireframing
- Balsamiq
- UXPin
- Designer
- Mockup
- HTML
- CSS
- Prototypes
- Personas
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design