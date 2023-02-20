UX Designer – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

Feb 20, 2023

Our client is looking for a skilled UX Designer who will be responsible for making products more user-friendly and intuitive to attract and retain customers.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Diploma / Degree.
  • 3+ years’ experience as a UX Designer.
  • Strong portfolio of design projects.
  • Experience with interaction design and information architecture.
  • Proficient in design software (e.g., UXPin, Balsamiq).
  • Knowledge of HTML / CSS, JavaScript
  • Advanced MS Office skills.
  • Good understanding of software systems and data products.
  • Mathematical aptitude and strong problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent IT and programming skills.
  • Excellent organisational, time and project management skills.
  • Accuracy and attention to detail.
  • An understanding of the latest trends and their role in a commercial environment.
  • Solution orientated.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop wireframes and task flows based on user needs.
  • Consider the human-computer interaction element of a design.
  • Run user testing of applications, software, and websites.
  • Define interaction models, user task flows, and UI specifications.
  • Use online tools, such as screen readers, to aid research.
  • Develop and maintain design wireframes and specifications.
  • Collaborate with Designers and Developers to create intuitive, user-friendly software.
  • Understand product specifications and user psychology.
  • Find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g., usability, fundability).
  • Develop wireframes and prototypes around customer needs & sketching ideas and designs.
  • Perform user testing within the product.
  • Conduct user research and testing.
  • Conduct concept and usability testing and gather feedback.
  • Create personas through user research and data.
  • Communicate design ideas and prototypes to developers.
  • Align to best practice methodologies.
  • Creating storyboards to reflect a typical customer.
  • Analyzing usage data and traffic patterns to determine functionality usability.

Desired Skills:

  • UX
  • Wireframing
  • Balsamiq
  • UXPin
  • Designer
  • Mockup
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Prototypes
  • Personas
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

