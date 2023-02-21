API Tester

Job Description

If you are an API Tester and are looking for your next challenge – then we have an opportunity for

you! We are looking for a team player to join our QA team, someone who is not afraid of a challenge

and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Follows defined Test Processes and Standards set out by the QA Manager

• Uses professional concepts and test design techniques

• Attends sprint grooming and sprint planning sessions to gain an understanding of upcoming

work

• Identifies, extracts, executes and records test case scenarios as per the defined Test Process

• Participates in all test phases – QA Preparation, QA Testing, Staging (Regression) and Preprod/Prod testing

• Manages own work in scrum team via Microsoft Team Foundation Server

• Assists in Test Closure activities – Analysing lessons learned to determine changes needed for

future

• Releases and projects, maintenance of the regression test plan post signoff

• Ensures that test cases are reviewed by a more senior tester

• Ensures comprehensive test coverage by working closely with the product and technical

teams to prioritise testing execution and report on test execution progress and results.

• Participates in design and specification reviews and uses this information to design test

plans.

• Promotes QA productivity through automation, tools, and other best practices.

Required Experience

• 4+ years’ experience in API testing

• Fintech experience is beneficial

• Experience with JMeter, Postman, SQL

• Nice to have: Robot automation experience

• Understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle

Desired Skills:

Apache JMeter

Postman

SQL

About The Employer:

Our Client is a homegrown South African fintech company, driving ambitious change in payments and loyalty, bringing the benefits of ecommerce to any environment. We are a passionate and collaborative team of developers, engineers, designers, visionaries, techies, geeks and nerds. We appreciate a good cup of coffee but not as much as quality delivery. We build products that make payments simpler, easier, and more insightful and rewarding. Our products are scalable, secure, reusable and push the boundaries of innovation. No idea goes unheard.

Learn more/Apply for this position