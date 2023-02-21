Business Analyst IT at Sabenza IT

Feb 21, 2023

Our client who is one of the boffins in the Automotive Industry has a great perm venture available for A Business Analyst who has worked within the and gained great experience in the Warehouse Management Systems space.

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Analyse, design and standardise processes.
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
  • Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.
  • Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
  • Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).
  • System Roll out and Go-Live support.
  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business.
  • Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

Vacancy requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in IT
  • Experience in Warehouse Management Systems e.g., SAP WM, SAP EWM, etc.
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and Production.
  • Must have knowledge and experience working with Azure.
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept.
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge.
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.).
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills.
  • Problem Solving Skills.
  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

  • Warehouse Management Systems experience
  • working on Azure platform
  • IT Development and Systems Knowledge

