Business Analyst IT at Sabenza IT

Our client who is one of the boffins in the Automotive Industry has a great perm venture available for A Business Analyst who has worked within the and gained great experience in the Warehouse Management Systems space.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Analyse, design and standardise processes.
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.
- Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).
- System Roll out and Go-Live support.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business.
- Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.
Vacancy requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in IT
- Experience in Warehouse Management Systems e.g., SAP WM, SAP EWM, etc.
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and Production.
- Must have knowledge and experience working with Azure.
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept.
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge.
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.).
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills.
- Problem Solving Skills.
- Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- Warehouse Management Systems experience
- working on Azure platform
- IT Development and Systems Knowledge