Business Analyst IT at Sabenza IT

Our client who is one of the boffins in the Automotive Industry has a great perm venture available for A Business Analyst who has worked within the and gained great experience in the Warehouse Management Systems space.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Analyse, design and standardise processes.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.

Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).

System Roll out and Go-Live support.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business.

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

Vacancy requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in IT

Experience in Warehouse Management Systems e.g., SAP WM, SAP EWM, etc.

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and Production.

Must have knowledge and experience working with Azure.

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept.

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge.

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.).

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills.

Problem Solving Skills.

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Warehouse Management Systems experience

working on Azure platform

IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Learn more/Apply for this position