Business Systems Analyst – JHB Forex – HYBRID – R960k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Business Systems Analyst – JHB Forex – HYBRID – R960k PA

Fantastic opportunity to get involved in a team working on high-performance financial platforms and applications. You will be based in a progressive environment that is highly collaborative and chilled. They are an innovative and people centred group of technologists that believes that knowledge sharing is important.

The Business Systems Analyst is responsible to convert business initiatives into world class IT Solutions. The systems analysis and design efforts will extend to both existing and/or new systems and databases.

Requirements:

Degree or Diploma and/or CBAP Certification

7 to 10 years relevant systems analysis experience, as enumerated above

4 to 5 years Payments and Forex industry domain experience

Strong working knowledge of Use Cases and UML

Exposure to the system or applications being developed would be an added advantage

All elements that make up the Forex IT infrastructure

Development and Production Incident Management

Scope Change Management

Must have a solid understanding of traditional and emerging cross border payment rails, like Swift

Understanding and facilitating requirements sessions that include financial payment flows and postings to internal financial accounts

