C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

PLEASE NOTE: We are looking for Developers who can build a system from scratch and do not need hand holding.
FULLY REMOTE
Our client, an entrepreneurial financial institution, is looking for a bright, hard-working new team member for their fast-paced environment to work on data heavy CRM systems in their actuarial environment. You have to be able to hit the ground running.
They value go-getters who are results driven, with solid experience and the ability to work independently in the team environment. You love solving problems!
Experience and Education Required:
- Completed, relevant university degree
- Excellent communication skills
- A minimum of 3+ years solid commercial development experience in C#
- A minimum of 3+ years’ experience with MS SQL and queries
- A minimum of 3+ years Office experience particularly Access
- Any Object Oriented Language experience e.g. TSQL, Java – Any Relational DB experience
- Angular/Javascript Development – Frontend development experience (advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Programming mostly in C#
- Stored procedures, data manipulation and queries in TSQL
- In-house Applications development
- Debugging issues of in-house environment
- Some Front-end development
- Client Support
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- TSQL
- Angular
- JavaScript
- Stored procedures
- SQL queries
- C#.Net Development
- WinForms
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Insurance
- Pension
- Profit Share Scheme
- Overtime billing
- 20 days annual leave
- fully remote