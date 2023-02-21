Data Architect (CH888) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Architect.

Purpose Statement

To define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.

To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources.

Experience

Minimum:

4+ years proven experience within management information systems, implementation and design using existing data patterns

4+ years experience in system analysis and creating new data patterns

The systems components making up the entire Business Intelligence system architecture

Experience in data architecture, analysis, integration design and modelling

Data warehouse / BI solution performance analysis, tuning and administration

Qualifications

Minimum:

Grade 12 – National Certification

Diploma in Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Ideal:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Management Information Systems

Certification in Data Management (DAMA)

Certification in Data Management Book of Knowledge (DMBOK2)

Knowledge

Minimum:Must have detailed knowledge of:

Data Warehouse Development Life Cycle

Data Architecture, Data integration design and data modelling

Dimensional modelling

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Data development process

Financial systems and procedures

UML or equivalent modelling language

Technical Test Plan Design

IT systems development processes

Application development

Data Standards and governance

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Agile development life cycle

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Communications Skills

General:

Conditions of Employment: Clear criminal & Credit record

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

