Data Researcher Analyst Finance – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 21, 2023

Job Title: Region Research Assistant

Salary range: R12 000 -R15 000
Incentives: R250- R1000 per meeting booked and contract signed based on quality tiers

The company is looking for an organised, personable, and hard-working individual to join their Strategic Research Insights team. You will work closely with the Research Operations Lead, Research Associates, as well as salespeople and will be responsible for:

  • Researching quality leads/potential clients using internal processes and systems, external systems, and partner Websites
  • Identifying industry trends, opportunities, and current events to develop ideas for target companies/ campaigns
  • Identifying, researching, and mapping large industry structures for targeting
  • Organising the leads on a spreadsheet and finding suitable contacts for each client
  • Inputting of data and cross checking of leads through Client Relationship Management (CRM) systems
  • Examine and validate the accuracy of data/leads
  • Reviewing engagement trends while cross referencing sales approaches
  • Product analysis per industry trends (linking our product to a particular industry or event)

Please send cv to RPE

Desired Skills:

  • research
  • research crm systems
  • research industry trends
  • data lead
  • research operations
  • researching

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

