Data Researcher Analyst Finance – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Title: Region Research Assistant

Salary range: R12 000 -R15 000

Incentives: R250- R1000 per meeting booked and contract signed based on quality tiers

The company is looking for an organised, personable, and hard-working individual to join their Strategic Research Insights team. You will work closely with the Research Operations Lead, Research Associates, as well as salespeople and will be responsible for:

Researching quality leads/potential clients using internal processes and systems, external systems, and partner Websites

Identifying industry trends, opportunities, and current events to develop ideas for target companies/ campaigns

Identifying, researching, and mapping large industry structures for targeting

Organising the leads on a spreadsheet and finding suitable contacts for each client

Inputting of data and cross checking of leads through Client Relationship Management (CRM) systems

Examine and validate the accuracy of data/leads

Reviewing engagement trends while cross referencing sales approaches

Product analysis per industry trends (linking our product to a particular industry or event)

Please send cv to RPE

Desired Skills:

research

research crm systems

research industry trends

data lead

research operations

researching

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

