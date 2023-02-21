Data Researcher Analyst Finance

Job Title: Region Research Assistant
Salary range: R12 000 -R15 000
Incentives: R250- R1000 per meeting booked and contract signed based on quality tiers
The company is looking for an organised, personable, and hard-working individual to join their Strategic Research Insights team. You will work closely with the Research Operations Lead, Research Associates, as well as salespeople and will be responsible for:
- Researching quality leads/potential clients using internal processes and systems, external systems, and partner Websites
- Identifying industry trends, opportunities, and current events to develop ideas for target companies/ campaigns
- Identifying, researching, and mapping large industry structures for targeting
- Organising the leads on a spreadsheet and finding suitable contacts for each client
- Inputting of data and cross checking of leads through Client Relationship Management (CRM) systems
- Examine and validate the accuracy of data/leads
- Reviewing engagement trends while cross referencing sales approaches
- Product analysis per industry trends (linking our product to a particular industry or event)
Please send cv to RPE
Desired Skills:
- research
- research crm systems
- research industry trends
- data lead
- research operations
- researching
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree