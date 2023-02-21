Data Science Project Manager (CPT/JHB Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

THE expertise of solutions-driven Data Science Project Manager is sought by a cutting-edge AgriTech company to ensure the effective delivery of one or more advanced analytics, reporting and AI/ML projects. Your role will entail developing & communicating project roadmaps for Data Science projects including the scope and defining tasks that fulfill the project vision; manage and document scope utilizing Project Management ticketing systems such as Jira, Atlassian. The successful candidate with have a solid proficiency with Python, SQL, Metabase, Postgres, G Suite, Git, MS Office and working knowledge of databases, analytics, AI/ML, engineering, cloud systems, BI Development, Data Wrangling, Prototyping, UI/UX Design and the Data Science life cycle, including Front End Development tools and technologies.

DUTIES:

Develop and communicate project roadmaps for Data Science projects.

Coordinate and monitor day-to-day tasks and workflows of the Project team.

Manage stakeholder requests and expectations; provide updates to project sponsors.

Scope and define tasks that fulfill the project vision; manage and document scope using a Project Management ticketing system such as Jira, Atlassian.

Identify and gather data sets necessary for projects.

Proactively identify opportunities and provide recommendations to improve operational efficiencies and implement scalable solutions.

Remove impediments that hinder the team’s productivity.

Ensure the Project team and the resulting project output comply with regulatory, ethical, and legal needs.

Manage a cycle of deliverables that meet timeline and resource constraints.

Design, manage, and evangelize effective agile workflows; often using Kanban, Scrum, and Data Driven Scrum.

Manage contracts with vendors and suppliers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Have a good proficiency in Python, SQL, and visualization tools like Metabase.

Working knowledge of databases, analytics, AI/ML, engineering, cloud systems, and the Data Science life cycle, including Front End Development tools and technologies.

Skills –

BI Development

Data Analysis

Data Management

Data Science

Data Wrangling

Design Thinking

Market Research

Prototyping

UI/UX Design

Tools/Languages – G Suite, Git, MS Office, Postgres, Python, SQL

