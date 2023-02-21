Data Scientist (Data Engineer) at ikeja – Gauteng Midrand

ikeja Wireless is looking for a Data Scientist (Data Engineer) to join our team, as we embark on the expansion of our network throughout South Africa. In taking on this role, you will be joining a talented and passionate team that is intrinsically motivated by the fact that we are a fast-growing internet startup that finds itself in the telecommunications space. At Ikeja, we believe in providing more than just a quality wireless internet solution – we’re dedicated to building and empowering the communities which we serve, by equipping them with the accessibility required for their personal and professional development.

Purpose of the role:

Design, develop and maintain the following:

MySQL databases

Python scripts

Automated interaction with thousands of devices using Linux shell commands

Data collection, verification, manipulation, and presentation

Work with hosted services on AWS and other services through their API

Engaging with users (mostly internal company teams) to provide training on the use of our systems, bug fixes, and general tech support

Engaging with management staff to ensure the developed tools solve the underlying business problems and integrate into the daily business activities

In taking on this role, you will play a critical role within the core support and data operations of Ikeja. You will be working in a small team under the leadership of an experienced developer. There you will develop the tools used by the internal teams to assist with delivering consistent and high-quality results. Besides developing tools you will also periodically analyze the data collected by our systems and look for anomalies. These anomalies often point to issues in the business and can be used as starting points for new projects.

Individual Measure

Ability to identify what software package may make the development task simpler

Able to identify software issues and diagnose the root cause

Able to understand how the user will interact with the software and design accordingly

Able to design software systems given a set of requirements

Diligently perform daily assigned maintenance and system checks

Diligently use the project management systems in place to allow effective teamwork

Consistent use of in-house programming conventions

Qualifications and experience:

A degree in the STEM field ie: the degree program should fall under the umbrella of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics

The ideal candidate will have 3 or more relevant years of experience

Desired Skills:

Linux command line

MySQL databases

data analysis and presentation

Python scripts

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Hey! We’re ikeja, with a lowercase “i”, always. We’re a home-grown tech company that builds tools and services which enable affordable internet access to Ekasi (Ekasi is a township slang meaning ‘my community’).

ikeja exists to remove the financial barrier to true unlimited internet access for those in the townships of South Africa while providing the absolute best customer service and experience possible.

Ikeja has a culture of innovation, urgency, frugality, and perfection and is led by founders who are relentless in creating a company that dominates the segment and controls the township connectivity ecosystem. We’re looking for people who are inspired by this mission and can help us achieve it.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Mental health care

Internet Allowance

