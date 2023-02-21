Development Team Lead

Development Team Lead

My client is looking for a Development Team Lead to manage the companies dev team (web-based & mobile products).

– Must have relevant IT Degree with strong technical skills in: ASP.net web development using C# and VB.net (including XML, CSS, AJAX, Jscript)

– Understanding of development in an Agile environment, SDLC life cycle, System architecture design – leading architecture, design and development of APIs across all verticals

– Required experience in Visual Studio 2008 or later with focus on Object-oriented design and development

Bryanston or Centurion based

Desired Skills:

C#

Agile

ASP.net

VB.net

Javascript

DevOps

MSSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position