Development Team Lead
My client is looking for a Development Team Lead to manage the companies dev team (web-based & mobile products).
– Must have relevant IT Degree with strong technical skills in: ASP.net web development using C# and VB.net (including XML, CSS, AJAX, Jscript)
– Understanding of development in an Agile environment, SDLC life cycle, System architecture design – leading architecture, design and development of APIs across all verticals
– Required experience in Visual Studio 2008 or later with focus on Object-oriented design and development
Bryanston or Centurion based
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Agile
- ASP.net
- VB.net
- Javascript
- DevOps
- MSSQL