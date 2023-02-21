Front-End Developer

A top tier Investment specialist seeks to appoint a Frontend developer to build their next generations of applications.
My client is looking for an individual that will help them build a strong culture of automated testing, progressive application architecture, continuous integration, dev-ops and user experience.
As the key member of the product feature team, you will collaborate with product owner, business analysts, testers, senior developers and designers in order to deliver highly customer focused applications.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Front-end Development
- CSS Javascript
- HTML5
- CSS3
- webpack
- node
- Git
- Linux
- docker
- kubernetes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree