Front-End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A top tier Investment specialist seeks to appoint a Frontend developer to build their next generations of applications.

My client is looking for an individual that will help them build a strong culture of automated testing, progressive application architecture, continuous integration, dev-ops and user experience.

As the key member of the product feature team, you will collaborate with product owner, business analysts, testers, senior developers and designers in order to deliver highly customer focused applications.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Front-end Development

CSS Javascript

HTML5

CSS3

webpack

node

Git

Linux

docker

kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position