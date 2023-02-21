Gauteng plans to address energy woes

As the energy crisis worsens, Gauteng is planning initiatives to help shield businesses, individuals and government from the worst effects.

“We have established an energy crisis response team that engages with the National Energy Committee and is working with local government and energy experts,” says Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, giving his State of the Province Address yesterday.

As a first step, the Gauteng Provincial Government is releasing R1,2-billion towards resolving the energy crisis in the province.

“In few weeks, we will appoint six developers, who will commence the construction of a 800-megawatt solar farm in Merafong,” Lesufi says.

“This will be followed by the installation of rooftop solar panels in government buildings especially hospitals, clinics and schools.”

The provincial government also plans to engage with Johannesburg Municipality’s City Power and Tshwane’s Rooiwal facility to support them to expand and generate more power. A meeting is also planned with the owners of Kelvin Power Station with a view to limit loadshedding in Gauteng.

“From next week, we will advertise a call for proposals for alternative suppliers of energy that can contribute to solution of the energy crisis and the reindustrialisation of Gauteng,” Lesufi says.

Smart metering is also on the agenda.