iOS Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

You will be joining the Cape Town Team working to take the current open beta product to its full fruition and push into the market. You will develop experiences that are as beautiful and visually complex as they are helpful and optimised.
Requirements
- Strong knowledge of Swift
- Strong understanding of design patterns and Object-Oriented Programming
- Solid knowledge of iOS UI/UX design principles, patterns, and best practices
- In-depth experience of working with RESTful APIs
Nice To Have
- An awareness of the technology of other functions (T-Shaped) – e.g. backend web services
- Line management of junior developers
- Solid knowledge of Auto Layout, Storyboards, XIBs
- Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment and collaborative tools (e.g Jira)
- Understanding of build processes and CI tooling (e.g. Bitrise, Fastlane)
- Experience with Instruments and advanced debugging
- Experience with AppStoreConnect, release process
- Experience with Unit/UI testing (e.g. XCTest, EarlGrey).
- Experience with SwiftUI
- Experience with StoreKit
- Experience with CoreAnimation
Desired Skills:
- APIs
- iOS
- Object-Oriented Programming
- REST API
- RESTful Services
- Swift
About The Employer:
They are dedicated to helping users improve their financial wellbeing – provide access to your financial data, including credit report and score, as well as Open Banking data.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution
- Flexi Hours
- Study Allowance