Java Developer

Our client based in Sandton is looking for a Senior Java Developer to be on a 12 months renewable contract

8 – 10 Years’ Experience

Minimum Java 8 Experience

Spring Boot Experience

Hibernate ORM Experience

JEE 3 Experience (EJB 3 and MDB)SQL Server Experience (Writing Procedures and Functions)

Angular Web FrameworkDockerVCS Tool (Git)

Jboss and Tomcat

Experience with Lunux Operating System (Remote Login and SH environment)

Working with Confluence and Jira

Maven

Desired Skills:

JEE3

Spring Boot

Hibernate

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

