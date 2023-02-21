Java Developer

We are presently sourcing for a Java Developer for a 6 Month Contract – Open to renewal. If you are interested, please read below and apply.

You will be part of a passionate team of Software, working exclusively on open source projects, including primarily Spring Boot, Spring Cloud and other Spring portfolio projects in cloud native Java architectures. You should be comfortable authoring an supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins or similar tools, ultimately deploying to a multi-

site Kubernetes environment where you will be able to support and manage your applications all the way to production. This also means you’ll be comfortable using

and configuring modern observability techniques, including aggregated logging via an ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus/Grafana and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger.

Minimum 5 years working experience in a Java Developer role.

4 years working in a bank.

6 years experience in JAVA 8+

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design pa erns and paradigms

Experience with test-driven development and domain driven development

4 years’ Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring, Jakarta (EE)

Solid understanding of messaging protocol like SOAP and REST

Experience with open-source relational database management system

Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Je y, JBoss

5 years experience in libraries like Angular, JavaScript,jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

6 years Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus), ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)

Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git

Experience with appropriate unit testing frameworks (e.g. Junit, mockito)

Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.

Comfortable with stubbing tools like wiremock and/orhoverfly

Familiar with OAuth and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos

Familiar with Docker, OpenShift or Rancher

Beneficial Experience:

Experience with message Brokers: ActiveMQ

Experience with Event Streaming: Kafka

Experience with Event Driven Architecture

Experience building cloud ready Applications: AWS

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position