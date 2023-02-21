Java Developer at Tata Consultancy Services

Location – JHB

Job Description:

Skill Set :

Spring Boot Experience

Hibernate ORM Experience

JEE 3 Experience (EJB 3 and MDB)

SQL Server Experience (Writing Procedures and Functions)

Angular Web Framework

Docker

VCS Tool (Git)

Jboss and Tomcat

Experience with Linux Operating System (Remote Login and SH environment)

Working with Confluence and Jira

Maven

Desired Skills:

Spring

Hibernate

Sql Server

Angular

Docker

JBOSS

Jira

Linux

Maven

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

