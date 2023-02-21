Junior Automation Software Tester (LW1184_1020_1021) – Gauteng Pretoria

Compilation of Test Cases. Document Test Results, Perform Execution Testing and defect Reporting.

Develop and execute test plans to verify firmware upgrades meet operational requirements and technical specifications.

Ensure the execution of test cases is correct and document the process if new functionality has been added.

Test Cases should always be updated when existing processes have been updated.

Execute Firmware Tests across various platforms and Product suite offerings of

Documenting defects in TFS, and Jira, and re-testing previously failed test cases to verify fixes promptly.

Testers are responsible for Completion Reports at end of every project as well as documented Test Results.

Interact with Developers to understand issues and replicate conditions causing the issues – verify post-development bug fixes.

Providing a status update to Test Manager on Tasks.

Scope Efforts and Update TFS Systems Accordingly.

Escalate risk Items to the Test Manager.

The responsibility lies with the Tester to ensure the hardware assigned to him is always in working condition.

They also need to ensure that they test with the latest firmware releases available. Their Test environment should be set up before they commence a project.

Compile Automation Testing – this includes designing, developing, and executing automated test cases from requirements (Automation Product to be specified by Company).

Gain knowledge and Experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, and building CI/CD pipelines.

To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures, and SOP.

To complete any other task or duty that Management may reasonably expect of you within the given time frame.

Salary:

Basic salary

+ Pension Fund (compulsory)

+ Provident Fund (compulsory)

+ Discovery Medical Aid (compulsory unless the candidate can provide valid proof that he/she is on a spouse’s medical aid) Take note that the medical aid portion is paid 100% out of the candidate’s deductions which forms part of the total CTC package.

+ Performance bonus (not guaranteed depending entirely on the company’s financial performance at the end of their financial year).

Annual leave days: 15-18 days depending on the level of role.

Office work hours: Monday to Friday (07:00 – 16:00 or 08:00 – 17:00) including 1-hour lunch (no overtime/after-hours or weekend work) unless there is a technical issue/downtime.

Minimum Requirements:

Formal qualifications:

Matric

ISTQB Foundation Certificate

Basic SQL Administration

Role-specific knowledge:

1 – 2 years’ experience in the following:

Software Testing – Web/Mobile Testing – API Testing

DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.

Min 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language-Power Shell, Bash, Python

Selenium Automation designing, developing and executing automated test cases from

requirement

Knowledge and Experience in micro services or service-oriented architectures SOA and REST

Good understanding of a programming language (Javascript and C#)

Desired Skills:

Selenium

testing

automation testing

