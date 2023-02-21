Junior Automation Software Tester (LW1184_1020_1021)

- Compilation of Test Cases. Document Test Results, Perform Execution Testing and defect Reporting.
- Develop and execute test plans to verify firmware upgrades meet operational requirements and technical specifications.
- Ensure the execution of test cases is correct and document the process if new functionality has been added.
- Test Cases should always be updated when existing processes have been updated.
- Execute Firmware Tests across various platforms and Product suite offerings of
- Documenting defects in TFS, and Jira, and re-testing previously failed test cases to verify fixes promptly.
- Testers are responsible for Completion Reports at end of every project as well as documented Test Results.
- Interact with Developers to understand issues and replicate conditions causing the issues – verify post-development bug fixes.
- Providing a status update to Test Manager on Tasks.
- Scope Efforts and Update TFS Systems Accordingly.
- Escalate risk Items to the Test Manager.
- The responsibility lies with the Tester to ensure the hardware assigned to him is always in working condition.
- They also need to ensure that they test with the latest firmware releases available. Their Test environment should be set up before they commence a project.
- Compile Automation Testing – this includes designing, developing, and executing automated test cases from requirements (Automation Product to be specified by Company).
- Gain knowledge and Experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, and building CI/CD pipelines.
- To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures, and SOP.
- To complete any other task or duty that Management may reasonably expect of you within the given time frame.
Salary:
- Basic salary
- + Pension Fund (compulsory)
- + Provident Fund (compulsory)
- + Discovery Medical Aid (compulsory unless the candidate can provide valid proof that he/she is on a spouse’s medical aid) Take note that the medical aid portion is paid 100% out of the candidate’s deductions which forms part of the total CTC package.
- + Performance bonus (not guaranteed depending entirely on the company’s financial performance at the end of their financial year).
- Annual leave days: 15-18 days depending on the level of role.
- Office work hours: Monday to Friday (07:00 – 16:00 or 08:00 – 17:00) including 1-hour lunch (no overtime/after-hours or weekend work) unless there is a technical issue/downtime.
Minimum Requirements:
Formal qualifications:
- Matric
- ISTQB Foundation Certificate
- Basic SQL Administration
Role-specific knowledge:
1 – 2 years’ experience in the following:
- Software Testing – Web/Mobile Testing – API Testing
- DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.
- Min 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language-Power Shell, Bash, Python
- Selenium Automation designing, developing and executing automated test cases from
- requirement
- Knowledge and Experience in micro services or service-oriented architectures SOA and REST
- Good understanding of a programming language (Javascript and C#)
Desired Skills:
- Selenium
- testing
- automation testing