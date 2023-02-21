Junior Automation Software Tester (LW1184_1020_1021)

Feb 21, 2023

  • Compilation of Test Cases. Document Test Results, Perform Execution Testing and defect Reporting.

  • Develop and execute test plans to verify firmware upgrades meet operational requirements and technical specifications.

  • Ensure the execution of test cases is correct and document the process if new functionality has been added.

  • Test Cases should always be updated when existing processes have been updated.

  • Execute Firmware Tests across various platforms and Product suite offerings of

  • Documenting defects in TFS, and Jira, and re-testing previously failed test cases to verify fixes promptly.

  • Testers are responsible for Completion Reports at end of every project as well as documented Test Results.

  • Interact with Developers to understand issues and replicate conditions causing the issues – verify post-development bug fixes.

  • Providing a status update to Test Manager on Tasks.

  • Scope Efforts and Update TFS Systems Accordingly.

  • Escalate risk Items to the Test Manager.

  • The responsibility lies with the Tester to ensure the hardware assigned to him is always in working condition.

  • They also need to ensure that they test with the latest firmware releases available. Their Test environment should be set up before they commence a project.

  • Compile Automation Testing – this includes designing, developing, and executing automated test cases from requirements (Automation Product to be specified by Company).

  • Gain knowledge and Experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, and building CI/CD pipelines.

  • To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures, and SOP.

  • To complete any other task or duty that Management may reasonably expect of you within the given time frame.

Salary:

  • Basic salary

  • + Pension Fund (compulsory)

  • + Provident Fund (compulsory)

  • + Discovery Medical Aid (compulsory unless the candidate can provide valid proof that he/she is on a spouse’s medical aid) Take note that the medical aid portion is paid 100% out of the candidate’s deductions which forms part of the total CTC package.

  • + Performance bonus (not guaranteed depending entirely on the company’s financial performance at the end of their financial year).

  • Annual leave days: 15-18 days depending on the level of role.

  • Office work hours: Monday to Friday (07:00 – 16:00 or 08:00 – 17:00) including 1-hour lunch (no overtime/after-hours or weekend work) unless there is a technical issue/downtime.

Minimum Requirements:

Formal qualifications:

  • Matric

  • ISTQB Foundation Certificate

  • Basic SQL Administration

Role-specific knowledge:

1 – 2 years’ experience in the following:

  • Software Testing – Web/Mobile Testing – API Testing

  • DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.

  • Min 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language-Power Shell, Bash, Python

  • Selenium Automation designing, developing and executing automated test cases from

  • requirement

  • Knowledge and Experience in micro services or service-oriented architectures SOA and REST

  • Good understanding of a programming language (Javascript and C#)

Desired Skills:

  • Selenium
  • testing
  • automation testing

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *