Junior Software Developer

Oour client is a tech start-up making life better for everyday households in Africa. They provide solar-powered electricity at an affordable price to households across Malawi and Uganda who live off the grid. They operate through a network of agents and meet the challenges of last-mile distribution with technology, through an in-house developed platform called Ofeefee.

The role is multi-faceted in that it involves far more than pure software development. They are looking for a candidate with rigorous and structured thought, and the discipline to deliver exceptional tech projects, but with an interest in learning business, finance and

operational skills.

Minimum Requirements

Able to demonstrate excellence in your track record

Able to convey your ambition to do something great

A desire to learn and build a diverse skill set

Experience in Java and Python

Any basic understanding of code would be good

They don’t have a specifici tech stack and they use Zoho- a low-code platform where they are using a language called Deluge.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology (IT)

Java

Python

Software Development

Software Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position