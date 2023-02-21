Lead Automation Tester

We are looking for an Automation Tester at a Lead level (10+ years’ experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

IT related qualification

Experience required:

Intermediate level (10+ years)

SQL

API

Appium

Automation

Java

JMETER

Selenium

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Lead the Test Implementation in accordance with the agreed Quality Assurance principles and standards.

Ensure alignment across Business Analysis, Development, Quality Assurance, and Environment to optimise the testing efficiencies across the Product delivery stack.

Ensure team effectiveness and healthy team dynamics.

Operate in a SAFe construct.

Good Automation Engineering abilities.

Front-End Automation testing.

API experience using Rest Assured.

Experience creating frameworks from scratch.

Tools include JMeter and Selenium/Appium.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

