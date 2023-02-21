Lead Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for an Automation Tester at a Lead level (10+ years’ experience) to join our Johannesburg team on a contract basis.
If you’re looking for a new opportunity, please get in contact.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT related qualification
Experience required:
- Intermediate level (10+ years)
- SQL
- API
- Appium
- Automation
- Java
- JMETER
- Selenium
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Lead the Test Implementation in accordance with the agreed Quality Assurance principles and standards.
- Ensure alignment across Business Analysis, Development, Quality Assurance, and Environment to optimise the testing efficiencies across the Product delivery stack.
- Ensure team effectiveness and healthy team dynamics.
- Operate in a SAFe construct.
- Good Automation Engineering abilities.
- Front-End Automation testing.
- API experience using Rest Assured.
- Experience creating frameworks from scratch.
- Tools include JMeter and Selenium/Appium.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML