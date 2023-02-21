Mid-Level Software Developer

Basic Requirements

– A desire to achieve commercial outcomes. You’d possibly like to start your own

company in future.

– 2+ years of professional software development experience working with at least

one modern language such as Java, Typescript, C++, or C# including

object-oriented design

– Strong knowledge of databases, data structures, algorithms, REST and modern

architectures

– Experience in delivering mobile applications or serverless applications

– Ability to take a project from identifying objectives, defining the testing plan,

implementing testing all the way through to actual launch of the project and

ongoing monitoring of the performance of the project.

– Excellent leadership, verbal and written communication skills

– Ability to work well with people and be both highly motivated and motivating

Preferred Requirements

? Experience using Amazon Web Services, including Lambda, API Gateway, and load

balancing

? Experience with Flutter or other modern front-end frameworks

? Track record of building and delivering mission critical, 24×7 production software

systems

? Knowledge implementing collaboration tools and CI/CD pipelines for source

control management, build, testing, release and and operations.

? Strong analytical skills with excellent problem solving abilities

Desired Skills:

C#

Java

Typescript

About The Employer:

We provide solar-powered electricity and smartphones on instalment at an affordable price to households across Malawi, Madagascar, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia. We operate through a network of agents and merchants to meet the challenges of last-mile distribution with technology, through our in-house developed platforms. We take pride in building great technology and developing exceptional business models to deliver value to our low and middle income customers across the African continent. We see last-mile distribution as the major impediment to low-income customers in Africa accessing the technologies available to make their lives better, and apply our focus to solving these challenges.

