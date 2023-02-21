Mobile Application Developer at M&M Consulting

Feb 21, 2023

Description

We are looking for a talented and versatile, can-do-it-all Mobile Application Developer to join our team. You will be responsible for building, co-ordinating and managing many mobile applications. We are looking for someone with the ability to conceptualise and research mobile application solutions and can work in a team or independent.

Skills Required

  • 3 + years’ experience in Mobile App Development (Web and Native) (Xamarin iOS, Xamarin Android, PhoneGap).
  • Successful deployment of App’s into relevant (mainstream) stores.
  • Strong in creating UI using Android SDK, IOS SDK using Xamarin.
  • Mobile Product Management (from mobile website though to application UXD and UID).
  • 3 + years’ experience in C# Web Design / Development
  • Strong HTML5 above, CSS3 above, Bootstrap, AJAX, XML, XHTML Development skills
  • Deep understanding and troubleshooting of JavaScript, Typescript, Node JS, Vue JS
  • Experience with .NET framework, SQL 2008 onwards, PHP, MySQL
  • Previous work with cross browser compatibility
  • Experience working in an agile environment

Mandatory skills

  • Mobile Web Development (HTML5)
  • ActionScript 2+
  • CSS Development
  • C#, Dot Net
  • JavaScript, Typescript,
  • OS App Development (phone and tablet)
  • Android App Development (phone and tablet)
  • PhoneGap (Web App Wrapper)
  • jQuery Mobile (extension of jQuery)
  • PHP and MySQL experience
  • HTML 5, CSS
  • App store strategy and implementation a major plus

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile Web Development (HTML5) ActionScript 2+ CSS Development C#
  • Dot Net JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • OS App Development (phone and tablet) Android App Development (phone and tablet) PhoneGap (Web App Wrapper) jQuery Mobile (extension of jQuery) PHP and MySQL experience HTML 5
  • CSS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *