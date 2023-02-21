Network Specialist

We are responding to a Tender that has been released by the Road Accident Fund, for the acquisition of ICT Resources.
Role Purpose: Network Management and Administration – RAF Network Nationally
Technical Overview:
- Extensive knowledge of network configuration, routing, switching, data communications, network designs and network tools
- Proven work experience as a network security engineer or information security engineer
- Thorough understanding of the latest network technologies, security principles, and protocols.
- Knowledge of network performance tuning
- LAN, MPLS, WAN and/or SDWAN knowledge
- Knowledge of network design and implementation.
- Extensive knowledge of Cisco FTD platform
- Extensive knowledge of Extreme Networking solution including WiFi
- Knowledge of Azure network environment
Network planning and administration:- Plan and maintain connection to/ from different sites (WAN)- Plan and maintain LAN within a Branch.- Plan and maintain of backup links- Planning and design of new branches.- Planning and design of new floors and branches.- Planning and scheduling of maintenance to minimise downtime- Design and implementation of remote access solutions.
Network Installation/Configuration:- Installation of Network Equipment (Cabinets, routers, switches)- Configuration and installation of security infrastructure devices
Configuration and implementation of intrusion protection systems and firewalls- Installation of RAS networking- Installation of wireless networking- Installation of network software Firmware)- Setup of network management server (adding/ removing of network items on management database)- Setup of QOS (quality of service) on links using layer for switching Network Protocols
Network Maintenance:- Resolve network crisis as they occur (Breakdowns- Upgrading of network (Equipment and upgrade)- Cabling of offices- Optimitization of the network- Installation of network points- Analysing of network traffic- Maintenance of firewalls, virtual private networks and web protocol.
Network Monitoring:- Monitor WAN/LAN (links, usage, up down times, availability)- Report to the Service provider when the WAN lines are down- Monitor internet Links- Monitor backup links- Monitor network traffic- Monitor network and Firewall logs- Network scripting
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in an Information Technology or a Computer Science related qualification.
- Certified Cisco Network Administrator, Cisco Security professional, CompTIA and Microsoft preferred.
- Operational framework like ITIL v4 operations process certified
Experience- Relevant 5-7 years’ experience in an Information Technology related environment specific to the administration
of data networks infrastructure (LAN/WAN/Wireless connectivity, etc.).- Experience in installation, configuration, and management of Firewalls, IPS, Routers, network switches.
Desired Skills:
- CCNA
- CCNP
- ITIL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree