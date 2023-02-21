Network Specialist – Gauteng Centurion

We are responding to a Tender that has been released by the Road Accident Fund, for the acquisition of ICT Resources.

Role Purpose: Network Management and Administration – RAF Network Nationally

Technical Overview:

Extensive knowledge of network configuration, routing, switching, data communications, network designs and network tools

Proven work experience as a network security engineer or information security engineer

Thorough understanding of the latest network technologies, security principles, and protocols.

Knowledge of network performance tuning

LAN, MPLS, WAN and/or SDWAN knowledge

Knowledge of network design and implementation.

Extensive knowledge of Cisco FTD platform

Extensive knowledge of Extreme Networking solution including WiFi

Knowledge of Azure network environment

Network planning and administration:- Plan and maintain connection to/ from different sites (WAN)- Plan and maintain LAN within a Branch.- Plan and maintain of backup links- Planning and design of new branches.- Planning and design of new floors and branches.- Planning and scheduling of maintenance to minimise downtime- Design and implementation of remote access solutions.

Network Installation/Configuration:- Installation of Network Equipment (Cabinets, routers, switches)- Configuration and installation of security infrastructure devices

Configuration and implementation of intrusion protection systems and firewalls- Installation of RAS networking- Installation of wireless networking- Installation of network software Firmware)- Setup of network management server (adding/ removing of network items on management database)- Setup of QOS (quality of service) on links using layer for switching Network Protocols

Network Maintenance:- Resolve network crisis as they occur (Breakdowns- Upgrading of network (Equipment and upgrade)- Cabling of offices- Optimitization of the network- Installation of network points- Analysing of network traffic- Maintenance of firewalls, virtual private networks and web protocol.

Network Monitoring:- Monitor WAN/LAN (links, usage, up down times, availability)- Report to the Service provider when the WAN lines are down- Monitor internet Links- Monitor backup links- Monitor network traffic- Monitor network and Firewall logs- Network scripting

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in an Information Technology or a Computer Science related qualification.

Certified Cisco Network Administrator, Cisco Security professional, CompTIA and Microsoft preferred.

Operational framework like ITIL v4 operations process certified

Experience- Relevant 5-7 years’ experience in an Information Technology related environment specific to the administration

of data networks infrastructure (LAN/WAN/Wireless connectivity, etc.).- Experience in installation, configuration, and management of Firewalls, IPS, Routers, network switches.

Desired Skills:

CCNA

CCNP

ITIL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

