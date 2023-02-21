Oracle Developer

Main Purpose
- Technical Test Analyst
Formal Qualifications
- BSc/BCom in a related IT field or Grade 12 with 3y of applications development experience
- Formal Oracle qualification would be advantageous
Required Experience
- Minimum of 3 years
Reporting Structure
- Report to Application Manager
Level Summary
- The Oracle Application Developer is responsible for designing and developing software applications, unit testing, debugging new and/or existing software, performance tuning and optimization of existing code.
Scope
Software Solution Design-
- Apply software engineering practices-
- Participate in release and iteration planning meetings with application developers and users.-
- Assist during design of the software solution
- Assist in physical and logical database/file system design and be able to interpret design diagrams and documents
Software Solution Development, upgrades and maintenance
- Be able to successfully interpret design documentation and build/enhance the software solution according to the specified requirement. –
- Develop and test technical solutions using the development tools applicable to the team he/she functions in.-
- Apply software engineering best practices gained through formal education, policies and work experience, during development of software solutions. –
- Participate in solution reviews.- Install and test latest Service packs and patches that apply to the application where applicable-
- Attend to maintenance and support calls from business, within SLA, and with minimum returns and/or bugs-
- Deliver developed code in accordance with tasks specified and within estimated and agreed time frames.-
- Unit test and participate in system test for all developed unit and system components developed or maintained-
Governance and Compliance-
- Apply software engineering best practices gained through formal education, policies and work experience.
Team Work
- Provide technical expertise during design and code reviews, ensuring best technical practices are applied.-
- Follow Agile Development practises
General
- Have knowledge of software engineering techniques and Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC). –
- Communicate with team members or relevant stakeholders regarding technical design and implementation of the solution.
Be able to use team collaboration tools such as document libraries, source control and email
Attend meetings in order to understand customer requirements, approve design decisions and report on progress
- Keeping up-to-date technically and applying new knowledge to the Architecture environment
Behavioural Competencies
Cognitive
- Analytical Thinking and Attention to Detail
- Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change (Tolerance for Ambiguity)
- Innovation/Creativity
- Problem Solving (Includes Reasoning)
- Deadline driven
- Ability to prioritize
- Ability to work under pressure (high stress tolerance)
- Proactive / takes initiative
- Ability to identify problems
Intrapersonal
Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)
Ethical Behaviour/Honesty/Transparency/Modelling of Values
Exhibit a high level of individual initiative
Excellence Orientation
Flexibility/Adaptability
Personal Growth Orientation/Learning Agility/using constructive feedback from peers
Resilience/Perseverance/Stress Management
- Self-Management (Planning, Prioritising & Time Management)
Interpersonal
- Building Strategic Partnerships/Networking
- Communication- Influencing and Negotiation (Including Conflict Management)
- Knowledge Sharing (includes Information Management)
- Managing Diversity
- Organisational Awareness
- Relationship Building, Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity
- Teamwork
Accountability
- Application of the correct technology to solve the problem-
- Developing and maintaining the software according to applicable standards for security, data integrity, compliance etc.
- Successful completion of tasks within the agreed timeframe by the Developer.
- Extensive regression testing before code or solution in deployed.
- Accurate reporting of project status as per policy.
- Timeously detection and escalation of issues that can potentially affect the project delivery.
- Knowledge transfer
- Ensuring team compliance with development guidelines.
Ensuring accuracy and compliance with the deployment process
Oracle Database 19c-3years(Must Have)
- Oracle Forms and Reports 3 years (Must Have)
- Cobol
- Java
- Python
- Sungard/FIS Compass
- Toad/SQL Developer/ PLSQL 3years (Must Have)
- Development against existing databases 3years (Must Have)
- DB Analysis and Design 3Years (Must Have)
- Web-based development tools
- XML, HTML, JAVA, JSON
- Unix/Linux scripting 3years (Must Have)
- Oracle PL/SQL modules, triggers, functions, procedures, queries 3years (Must Have)
Desired Skills:
- Problem Solving
- critical thinker
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree