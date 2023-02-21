Oracle Developer

Feb 21, 2023

Main Purpose

  • Technical Test Analyst

Formal Qualifications

  • BSc/BCom in a related IT field or Grade 12 with 3y of applications development experience
  • Formal Oracle qualification would be advantageous

Required Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years

Reporting Structure

  • Report to Application Manager

Level Summary

  • The Oracle Application Developer is responsible for designing and developing software applications, unit testing, debugging new and/or existing software, performance tuning and optimization of existing code.

Scope

Software Solution Design-

  • Apply software engineering practices-
  • Participate in release and iteration planning meetings with application developers and users.-
  • Assist during design of the software solution
  • Assist in physical and logical database/file system design and be able to interpret design diagrams and documents

Software Solution Development, upgrades and maintenance

  • Be able to successfully interpret design documentation and build/enhance the software solution according to the specified requirement. –
  • Develop and test technical solutions using the development tools applicable to the team he/she functions in.-
  • Apply software engineering best practices gained through formal education, policies and work experience, during development of software solutions. –
  • Participate in solution reviews.- Install and test latest Service packs and patches that apply to the application where applicable-
  • Attend to maintenance and support calls from business, within SLA, and with minimum returns and/or bugs-
  • Deliver developed code in accordance with tasks specified and within estimated and agreed time frames.-
  • Unit test and participate in system test for all developed unit and system components developed or maintained-
Governance and Compliance-

  • Be able to successfully interpret, design and develop according to the specified requirements. –
  • Apply software engineering best practices gained through formal education, policies and work experience.

Team Work

  • Provide technical expertise during design and code reviews, ensuring best technical practices are applied.-
  • Follow Agile Development practises

General

  • Have knowledge of software engineering techniques and Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC). –
  • Communicate with team members or relevant stakeholders regarding technical design and implementation of the solution.

  • Be able to use team collaboration tools such as document libraries, source control and email

  • Attend meetings in order to understand customer requirements, approve design decisions and report on progress

  • Keeping up-to-date technically and applying new knowledge to the Architecture environment

Behavioural Competencies
Cognitive

  • Analytical Thinking and Attention to Detail
  • Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change (Tolerance for Ambiguity)
  • Innovation/Creativity
  • Problem Solving (Includes Reasoning)
  • Deadline driven
  • Ability to prioritize
  • Ability to work under pressure (high stress tolerance)
  • Proactive / takes initiative
  • Ability to identify problems

Intrapersonal

  • Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)

  • Ethical Behaviour/Honesty/Transparency/Modelling of Values

  • Exhibit a high level of individual initiative

  • Excellence Orientation

  • Flexibility/Adaptability

  • Personal Growth Orientation/Learning Agility/using constructive feedback from peers

  • Resilience/Perseverance/Stress Management

  • Self-Management (Planning, Prioritising & Time Management)

Interpersonal

  • Building Strategic Partnerships/Networking
  • Communication- Influencing and Negotiation (Including Conflict Management)
  • Knowledge Sharing (includes Information Management)
  • Managing Diversity
  • Organisational Awareness
  • Relationship Building, Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity
  • Teamwork

Accountability

  • Application of the correct technology to solve the problem-
  • Developing and maintaining the software according to applicable standards for security, data integrity, compliance etc.
  • Successful completion of tasks within the agreed timeframe by the Developer.
  • Extensive regression testing before code or solution in deployed.
  • Accurate reporting of project status as per policy.
  • Timeously detection and escalation of issues that can potentially affect the project delivery.
  • Knowledge transfer
  • Ensuring team compliance with development guidelines.

  • Ensuring accuracy and compliance with the deployment process

  • Oracle Database 19c-3years(Must Have)

  • Oracle Forms and Reports 3 years (Must Have)
  • Cobol
  • Java
  • Python
  • Sungard/FIS Compass
  • Toad/SQL Developer/ PLSQL 3years (Must Have)
  • Development against existing databases 3years (Must Have)
  • DB Analysis and Design 3Years (Must Have)
  • Web-based development tools
  • XML, HTML, JAVA, JSON
  • Unix/Linux scripting 3years (Must Have)
  • Oracle PL/SQL modules, triggers, functions, procedures, queries 3years (Must Have)

Desired Skills:

  • Problem Solving
  • critical thinker

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

