Oracle OAF Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 21, 2023

We are looking for a mid-level to senior Oracle Developer with experience in

  • Develop packages and procedures on Oracle
  • Develop custom OAF pages
  • Develop XML Publisher reports
  • Creation of custom Workflows
  • Solid experience in designing, developing and implementing integration programs using PL/SQL and OAF

Exposure to developing for Oracle Finance modules will be an added advantage
this is a 6 month contract renewable working On and offsite.
The candidate must be able to :
Effectively communicate highly technical information to functional and technical team members as well as management.
A problem solver mentality
Be able to clearly document solution/changes and provide knowledge transfer to the team

Desired Skills:

  • JDeveloper
  • OAF
  • Oracle Pl/Sql
  • Workflow
  • AME
  • XML Publisher Reports
  • Oracle Applications
  • Oracle PL/SQL Development
  • BI Publisher
  • Oracle EBS
  • PL/SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

