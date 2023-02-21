Oracle OAF Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for a mid-level to senior Oracle Developer with experience in
- Develop packages and procedures on Oracle
- Develop custom OAF pages
- Develop XML Publisher reports
- Creation of custom Workflows
- Solid experience in designing, developing and implementing integration programs using PL/SQL and OAF
Exposure to developing for Oracle Finance modules will be an added advantage
this is a 6 month contract renewable working On and offsite.
The candidate must be able to :
Effectively communicate highly technical information to functional and technical team members as well as management.
A problem solver mentality
Be able to clearly document solution/changes and provide knowledge transfer to the team
Desired Skills:
- JDeveloper
- OAF
- Oracle Pl/Sql
- Workflow
- AME
- XML Publisher Reports
- Oracle Applications
- Oracle PL/SQL Development
- BI Publisher
- Oracle EBS
- PL/SQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree